Landing That First Job

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Congratulations to the Class of 2017! Now it’s time to go from graduate to professional.

So just what are employers looking for when it comes to hiring new personnel? Here now with some pro-tips to help you land that first job is Shelley Winegrad, the Human Resources Coordinator at BayPort Credit Union.

Once you get that job, set up your direct deposit and manage your income!

For more information, stop by any of the BayPort Credit Union locations across Hampton Roads, or log on to BayPortCU.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BayPort Credit Union.