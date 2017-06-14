Trial scheduled to begin for Va. Beach man charged with sex crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a church group is expected to stand trial Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Jeffrey Bondi in January for an alleged 2001 incident involving a then 18-year-old member of Bondi’s church youth group.

Defense attorneys argue it was a consensual encounter between two adults. More than a dozen people have written letters on Bondi’s behalf.

He also reportedly has Parkinson’s disease, and his attorney has previously said that it has progressed. Bondi was granted bond in a hearing this past April, after being denied it a few months earlier.

Look for updates on Wednesday’s proceedings later today.