The 757 FLA X VA Breakdance Competition is happening this Saturday at Shakas Live in Virginia Beach! Event organizer, Matthew Diggs, tells us how the event is giving back by donating proceeds to the American Diabetes Association. See some of the featured BBoys that will be going head-to-head with the competition and more.

WHEN: JUNE 17th, 2017

WHERE: SHAKA’S LIVE

TIME: 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

