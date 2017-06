HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A fire alarm at the Hampton VA Medical Center prompted an evacuation at the Hampton VA hospital.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum tells WAVY.com they are checking the building for a fire. Images from the hospital showed people evacuated from the building.

Chittum says there no signs yet that there was a fire at the hospital. No additional units have been called to the scene.

