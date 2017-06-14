Excavator fuel tank leaks following fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A diesel fuel tank of an excavator leaked after the excavator caught fire Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say fire and rescue crews responded to a fire involving an excavator around 10:15 a.m. at the CenterPoint Intermodal Center, off Route 58 and Holland Road.

Firefighters found the excavator — which was removing trees in the area — fully engulfed in flames, officials say. The excavator was 300 feet off the roadway and 15 feet into the woods.

Firefighters worked to apply foam to control the fire because of the involvement of the excavator’s diesel tank.

Officials say the tank, which contained 150 gallons of fuel, is leaking as a result of the fire. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will be going to the scene to monitor the cleanup efforts.

Officials cay no waterways were affected because of the spill. Firefighters have blanketed the surrounding area with foam to prevent further fire hazard.

The fire was brought under control around 10:40 a.m. There were no injuries.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.