Counting Kindness – Suffolk Rocks

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re not looking, you may not find the painted rocks hidden in the city of Suffolk. Suffolk Rocks is all about painting ordinary rocks for people to discover and make them smile.

Donna Perry hosts rock painting parties at her restaurant, which also serve as fundraisers, for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Other cities around Hampton Roads have joined in, but the Suffolk chapter has the most participants. Their Facebook page boasts nearly 7,000 members!

If you find a rock, take a picture of it and upload it to the Suffolk Rocks Facebook page. You can keep the rock, or hide it again for someone else to find. The movement actually began with a family in Suffolk County, New York.

Start your own this summer. It is a fun family activity and can brighten someone else’s day.