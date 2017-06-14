Company behind Virginia Beach field house proposes one in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Undeveloped land off Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake’s Western Branch neighborhood could one day be the home of youth and adult sports teams.

Eastern Sports Management has issued a proposal for the construction of a 120,000 square-foot field house with artificial turf and courts, and a fitness and training area.

Councilman Roland Davis has been on board since last year.

“I’m thrilled. I think that it’s a positive thing for Western Branch and I think it’s a spark that will desperately incentivize the retail commercial community,” Davis said.

Under the plan, Eastern Sports Management would build the facility, then sell it to the city for $11 million. A subsidiary would rent the field house from the city and operate it.

The proposal said surveys show a demand in Chesapeake for youth basketball, volleyball, soccer, and adult social sports like kickball.

The concept comes from the same company behind Virginia Beach’s field house.

“There are a million visits per year at the Virginia Beach Field House. If you look over at the Princess Anne area, you see an explosion of retail development, of the medical facilities, all types of businesses, so I think the economic impact is going to be tremendous,” Davis said.

From now until around September, the city will accept bids from other companies and city council will consider the matter in the fall.