Crews battling large fire at Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are battling a fire at a church in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

Emergency dispatchers say firefighters were called to the Mt. Sinai United Holy Church in the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue at 6:32 p.m.

The church was fully engulfed in flames when crews got to the scene, according to dispatchers, but has since been marked under control.

WAVY’s Liz Kilmer reports that there are no injuries at this time.

