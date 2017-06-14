Audience: Seared Mahi Mahi Fillet with Grilled Andouille Sausage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a feast fit for a king today in our kitchen!
Chef Michael Kellum and Courtney Williams from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant made Seared Mahi Mahi Fillet with Grilled Andouille Sausage. He also whipped up Skewered Shrimp served with Bacon-Goat Cheese Grits and Asparagus with a Lobster Cream Sauce.
Courtney made a classic summer cocktail with a modern twist: a Pimm’s Cup.
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
199 South Boundary St – Williamsburg
Berrets.com
(757) 253-1847
