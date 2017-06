PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Zoo and the City of Norfolk and they’re here to tell us about their 15th Annual “Day for People with Disabilities” event this Saturday.

15th Annual “Day for People with Disabilities”

Together in Wellness

Saturday, 10am to 2pm

Rain or Shine

Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

Free admission for individuals with disability and one caregiver.

For more information, visit Norfolk.gov.