Art, Country Music & Breakdancing Are Taking Over Your Weekend

Saturday, June 17 : Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young @ VUHLA

Lady Antebellum may have been M-I-A for the last two years, but now they are back on tour and headed to our area! The trio completed their sixth album, ‘heart break,’ while on hiatus and we couldn’t be more excited to hear! Country star, Kelsea Ballerini, will open for Lady A on their summer tour. The ‘Peter Pan’ and “Dibs’ singer is definitely a knock-out show you won’t want to miss. Get there early you can also catch rising star Brett Young performing on the Veterans United Home Loans stage. You don’t want to miss this jam-packed night of country music! It all starts Saturday at 7:30 PM and tickets start at $24.

Saturday, June 17 : 757 FLA X VA Breakdance Competition @Shakas Live – Virginia Beach

The 757 Breakdance Competition is kicking off this Saturday! Come out and watch or participate in this showcase of music, dance and athleticism at Shakas Live in Virginia Beach. This high-caliber breakdance competition will have audiences on the edge of their seats with epic dance moves and skills. The event is for all ages to enjoy and proceeds raised will be donated to the American Diabetes Association! The 757 Breakdance Competition is happening this Saturday at Shakas Live in Virginia Beach. General admission is $10 and Participant admission is $15.

Thusday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18 : MOCA Boardwalk Art Fest @ The Virginia Beach Ocean Front

The MOCA Boardwalk Art Festival is happening this weekend at the ocean front! The Festival is celebrating 62 years of hosting local and national artists featuring all types of fine art and contemporary craft mediums. The festival will have 275 artists and around 250,000 tourists and locals visiting during the four day event. This beautiful atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for public displays of art, fine food and live entertainment! The artists will showcase on 15 blocks of the Virginia Beach oceanfront, from 20th Street to 35th Street with no admission fees. Times vary for the MOCA Boardwalk Arts Festival – visit hrscene.com for details.