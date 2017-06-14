Animal Control: It’s ‘completely normal’ to see bears in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control reported a bear sighting Wednesday.

The agency said in a Facebook post that the bear was seen around 8:30 a.m. at Indian River and West Neck roads.

The post said the black bear crossed over into the Eagle’s Nest neighborhood, where it made its way into the woods on Indian River. An officer responded, patrolled the area and determined that the bear was not a threat and had moved on.

“It is completely normal for us to have bear sightings in Virginia Beach,” the post reads. “What’s important for the public to know is that in most cases bears are completely harmless and are just usually passing through our area.”

Animal Control asks that people keep a safe distance from bears and if see one in a residential area, call 757-385-4444.