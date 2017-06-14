AC unit fire at Williamsburg fire station may have been sparked by lightning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Lightning is suspected of sparking a fire at a Williamsburg fire station Wednesday.

Around 4:15 p.m., one of the air conditioning units on the roof of the fire station at 440 N. Boundary Street caught fire. Most of the firefighters were out of the building on a separate call when the fire started.

Williamsburg crews returned to the station and with help from the James City County and York County Fire Departments, the fire was marked under control in about 15 minutes.

No one was injured.

The station suffered smoke and water damage, though the damage was contained to the station’s living quarters. The city is making arrangements for displaced firefighters.

Fire service, including response times, will be unaffected.