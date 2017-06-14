3 displaced in early morning fire at Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were displaced early Wednesday morning after their single-story Chesapeake home caught fire.

Chesapeake Fire Department Officials say crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Responding units found smoke and flames showing from the back of the home.

Officials say the fire was brought under control just after 5 a.m. and was contained to a single room.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to officials. Three adult residents have been displaced until the home can be repaired.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.