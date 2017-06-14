100 people become American citizens during naturalization ceremony

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One-hundred people got the chance to become American citizens Wednesday in Williamsburg.

U.S. District Judge Mark Davis of the Eastern District administered the Oath of Allegiance to the candidates, who are from 44 different countries.

Those who became citizens say they’ve waited a long time for this day to come.

Twenty-one-year old Carolina Gomez, who was born in Columbia, says she moved to the United States when she was three-years-old.

“It gave me everything I’ve ever really needed. I’ve gotten a good education. I’ve gotten manners, been around family. It’s been good,” she said reflecting on her life.

Gomez says it’s also touching knowing that the ceremony was done in a place with strong historical ties to the foundation of our country. Many others also noted the importance and were grateful to finally be called an American citizen.

“I feel comfortable right now. I’m really happy. Thank you for inviting me. God bless you,” said Angelo Tcerant, who is originally from Haiti but now lives on the Eastern Shore.

Some of the requirements to become a naturalized citizen include being at least 18-years-old and being a permanent resident for five years or three years if married to a U.S. citizen.

The naturalization ceremony in Williamsburg happens twice a year, once on Flag Day and once in December.