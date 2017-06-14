10 children, 4 adults displaced after fire damages home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fourteen people were displaced early Wednesday morning after a fire heavily damaged a Suffolk home.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Pinner Street just before 2 a.m. for a residential structure fire in downtown Suffolk.

Battalion Chief Dave Harrell says fire crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear first floor windows of the two-story home.

Everyone inside the home evacuated safely before firefighters got to the scene. No one was hurt.

The fire was brought under control at 2:36 a.m.

Officials say the home sustained heavy damage to the first floor.

A total of four adults and 10 children were displaced as a result of the fire, and American Red Cross will help them with living arrangements.

Suffolk Police Department diverted traffic around the scene while Pinner Street at Finney Avenue and Pinner at Bank Street were closed.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.