Polls open for primary elections across Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Voters across the Commonwealth will get their say Tuesday on who will be on the ballot for offices including governor and lieutenant governor.

Polls open at 6 a.m. in many locations, and will be open until 7 p.m. A total of five candidates are running to be Virginia’s next governor.

Republicans Corey Stewart, Frank Wagner and Ed Gillespie will face off on today’s ballot. Gillespie and Stewart say they want to cut the state’s income tax rates.

Wagner has said proposed cuts are unrealistic and wants to increase the gas tax.

As for the Democratic candidates, the race has come down to two candidates — Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello.

Northam and Perriello have both promised to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Perriello also says he will concentrate on lowering debt for education — and will fund two years of free community college for trade and apprentice schools.

Under Virginia election law, you can only choose and vote on one party’s ballot.

When you arrive at your polling place an election officer will ask which party ballot you would like. Don’t forget to bring a valid photo ID.

