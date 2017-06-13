Several injured after school bus, car collide in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

Bruce Nedelka, the division chief of Virginia Beach EMS, says a city school bus collided with a car. Police dispatchers say it happened at Jericho Road and N. Witchduck Road at 3:40 p.m.

Nedelka says a total of nine patients were taken to the hospital. No one on board the bus had serious injuries.

Eileen Cox with Virginia Beach schools says four students on the bus complained of bumps and headaches. The bus had about 29 students on board and was coming from Bayside Sixth Grade Campus. The bus driver was also injured, but not seriously, Nedelka told WAVY.com.

Two people in the other vehicle were seriously hurt, but their injuries are considered non life-threatening, Nedelka said.

Jericho Road is completely shut down at Witchduck Road. Traffic has been reduced to a single lane on Witchduck Road.

Emergency officials are asking families not to come to the scene of the accident because there are major traffic backups in the area. The public has also been asked to avoid the area as crews clear the scene.

Police are still investigating the accident.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.