PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A great way to experience all that First Colonial Inn has to offer is to make plans to attend their Senior Lifestyle Showcase coming up in July.

Ellen Duckworth is the Business Development Director at First Colonial Inn at Hilltop and she joined us with what we need to know about the showcase.

The Senior Lifestyle event is July 15th.

First Colonial Inn

845 First Colonial Rd

Virginia Beach

(757) 428-2884

LifeAtFirstColonialInn.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by First Colonial Inn.