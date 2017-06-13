Road closures scheduled for Shore Drive next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Commuters along Shore Drive will have to take detours next week while Virginia Beach Public Works (VBPW) moves heavy equipment for the Lesner Bridge project.

To disrupt as little traffic as possible, VBPW will be completing construction on the eastbound lane of the bridge between midnight and 4 a.m. on June 19, June 20 and June 21.

The road will re-open early Thursday morning.

One lane of the bridge will be kept open for emergencies. If needed, work will be temporarily halted so that emergency vehicles can cross.