Residents displaced following York County attic fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators have determined a ceiling lighting fixture sparked a fire at a York County apartment complex Tuesday.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to the Woods of Yorktown Apartments on Old Williamsburg Road just before noon to find smoke coming from the roof area of the building.

Fire crews contained the fire to the attic area where it originated, but there was enough damage to displace occupants from two of the apartments. They are receiving help from the Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported to the apartment residents or firefighters.