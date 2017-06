PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With just a couple of days left in the school year, students at Princess Anne High School recently learned one of the most important lessons in life. Nobleteens at PA are tasked with doing something for others. Last week, they held the Spring Swing at the Virginia Aquarium’s Adventure Park and paired Nobleteens with PA students who face physical or emotional challenges.

We take to the trees to learn more in this week’s Reck on the Road.