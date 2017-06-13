Poquoson Police searching for armed robbery suspect

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General store at knifepoint on Monday.

Officers were called to the Dollar General Store at 411 Wythe Creek Road just before 10 p.m. about an armed robbery that had just occurred.

According to witnesses, the man entered the store, approached a clerk and demanded cash from two registers.

Witnesses said the man had a knife, which he used to force the clerk to open the registers and a safe.

The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect left the store on foot and walked to a parking lot located on the side of a nearby restaurant.

He got into a small, burgundy four-door sedan, described as a late-model vehicle, sped out of the parking lot and headed northbound on Wythe Creek Road.

The suspect is described as a tall, light-skinned black male with a slim build.

He was wearing black pants, sneakers and a light blue jean jacket over a green hoodie. The hoodie was pulled up over his head and around his face during the crime.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about this incident, please call the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.