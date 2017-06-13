Police: Incident outside Oceanair Elementary in Norfolk prompts lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police spokesman says an incident outside Oceanair Elementary on Tuesday prompted a lockdown.

Daniel Hudson says police were called to the school just before 1 p.m. for adults who were arguing in the parking lot. One of the adults pulled out a gun during the argument, prompting the lockdown.

Hudson says the adult who brandished the gun had left by the time police arrived. The school did not evacuate and the scene has since cleared.

