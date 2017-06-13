Police: 2 Domino’s delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they are investigating after two Domino’s Pizza delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in three days.

Police say the first incident happened Saturday night, June 10, on West Constance Road. A Domino’s driver, a man, was trying to make a delivery and was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect ran from the scene with cash and the pizza. The man was not injured in the incident.

Two days later, at 10:30 p.m. Monday, a woman driving for the same Domino’s Pizza tried to make a delivery at a residence in the 100 block of S. 7th Street. She was also robbed at gunpoint. The suspect ran after getting cash and pizza. The victim wasn’t injured.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in both hold-ups.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, in his early 20s and wearing an orange bandana around face, a gray shirt and black pants.

If you know anything about these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.