Two Georgia inmates on the run after killing correctional officers

GEORGIA (NBC) — A manhunt is underway for two Georgia inmates who allegedly shot and killed two correctional officers before escaping in Honda Civic early Tuesday, according to police.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, allegedly overpowered two state correctional officers who were driving a bus transporting inmates, according to a statement by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“They then disarmed them and one of the subjects shot and killed both guards,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Both subjects are now armed with the officers’ .40 caliber Glock pistols.”

The bus was on Georgia Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 75 miles south of Atlanta.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office confirmed that the inmates are believed to driving a dark green, four-door Honda Civic. Residents are warned not to approach the inmates as both are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s office have confirmed to NBC affiliate 11Alive, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are both involved. Rowe is serving a life sentence for armed robbery with no parole and Dubose was also behind bars for armed robbery. Both inmates were housed at Baldwin State Prison, 11Alive said.