Man faces list of charges after traffic stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is facing several charges after a traffic stop Monday in Newport News.

Around 9:24 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police say 24-year-old Treqwane Ketchmore stopped his vehicle in the 6000 block of Chestnut Avenue, got out of the vehicle and locked the doors behind him.

As officers investigated, they noticed a strong scent of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officers ended up finding a loaded gun and a large amount of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, along with several thousand dollars in cash. Police say Ketchmore’s license had been suspended as well.

Ketchmore was arrested and is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Summonses were also issued for operating an uninspected vehicle, displaying a counterfeit inspection sticker and driving while suspended – third or subsequent offense.