JCC Police seeking larceny suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Shell gas station on May 22.

According to officials, the man entered the Olde Towne Shell Station on Richmond Road and stole 10 lighters.

The suspect left as a passenger in a light colored, older model, four-door sedan.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about this incident, please contact Officer Karen Shuler at 757-253-1800, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.