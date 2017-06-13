In The Kitchen: Lump Crab Cakes With Roasted Corn Salsa

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Stripers Bar & Grille is coming soon to Waterside. To preview what you can expect, chef Alfredo Landazuri from Stripers Bar and Grille in Manteo came into our kitchen and wowed us with Lump Crab Cakes with Roasted Corn Salsa and Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli.

Like and Share their Facebook Page to win two tickets to the VIP opening Party this fall!

Stripers Waterside… coming this fall to Waterside District.

StripersWaterside.com

Stripers Bar & Grille in Manteo

(252) 475-1021

StripersBarAndGrille.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Stripers Bar & Grille in Manteo.