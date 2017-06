PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A giant tortoise was spotted on the loose Monday in Portsmouth.

A WAVY viewer shared photos of the tortoise in the city. Someone called Animal Control, who came and picked it up.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about where the tortoise came from. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

