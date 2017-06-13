Federal grand jury indicts church volunteer on child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Chesapeake volunteer bible school teacher with receiving and possessing child pornography.

Court records say Gerald Porter, 70, was identified by two different law enforcement agencies during undercover investigations into peer-to-peer file sharing network users sharing child porn.

Both law enforcement agencies downloaded numerous files of child porn from Porter’s computer.

Porter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

