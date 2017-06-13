Elizabeth City officials release statement in response to power disconnections

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City officials are releasing more information after several utility customers had their power shut off recently.

This comes as the city works through a series of billing troubles and had pledged that there would be no utility disconnections until July.

10 On Your Side reported last week about Sarah Ownley, who is a part of a vocal group of citizens that has criticized the city’s response to the billing issues. Her power was shut off on June second and 10 On Your Side asked why that happened.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Elizabeth City issued a press release. While the city had pledged no disconnections until July due to billing problems, the city says Ownley’s power was shut off because of a returned payment and those disconnections follow a different set of guidelines and are not considered routine.

The city confirmed three other customers fell in the same category and all customers had been treated the same.

Owlney acknowledged that the payment was returned in our story, but was confused as to why.

The city says they continue to work with customers affected by the billing issues and has reverted back to their previous system.