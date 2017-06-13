Dare County man charged with murder in overdose death

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Dare County man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to an overdose death.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Gregory Jerome Wynn, Jr. on Tuesday.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Offfice says Wynn’s arrest stems from an investigation following an overdose death in Wanchese on June 10. The sheriff’s office says others may be charged in connection to the death.

Wynn, of the 1300 block of Burnside Road in Manteo, is being held behind bars in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still investigating the case. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.