Chesapeake’s Rutherford, Yorktown’s Pinder selected in Major League Draft

Two local ball players officially closed the book on their college careers, and will now begin begin their professional careers. Chesapeake’s Zach Rutherford and Yorktown’s Chase Pinder both heard their names called in the Major League Draft.

Rutherford, a short-stop out of Old Dominion University and Western Branch High School, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 169th overall pick. “Very excited just to get ready to go play professional baseball in a great organization like the Rays,” said Rutherford at his home in Chesapeake on Tuesday evening. ”

It seems like a great organization to play for. It’s on the East Coast so I know my family will be very happy about that.”

Pinder, a center-fielder out of Clemson University and Poquoson High School, was taken not long after in the seventh round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

After a stellar senior season wearing ODU blue, Rutherford was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year, and was considered one of the top shortstops in the country. Pinder has shown considerable power, even at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, batted .305 with seven home runs over his senior year with the Tigers.