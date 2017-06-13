Police: Chesapeake robbery suspects believed to be connected to Hampton shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say detectives believe the suspects of a Monday morning robbery were involved in an incident in Hampton in which a police officer was shot and injured.

Chesapeake officers were dispatched to a Game Stop on Sam’s Drive for a robbery around 10:10 a.m. It was reported that two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money.

Police say the suspects fled the store with cash in a silver sedan. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Hampton police say officers were called to a Game Stop in Hampton Towne Centre around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a robbery in progress. Officers flooded the area and spotted the suspects, who attempted to flee.

A chase led police to the front parking lot of the AMC 24 movie theater.

An officer was shot while trying to take one of the suspects in to custody. Police spokesman Matt Bond said Monday the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Another officer at the scene returned fire and shot the suspect, Bond said. Three suspects were detained in Hampton Monday.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.