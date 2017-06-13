Chesapeake Police looking for Kohl’s shoplifter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are looking for a woman who stole nearly $50 worth of merchandise from a department store on May 20.

According to officials, the woman stole items from the Kohl’s store on Sams Circle. When a loss prevention employee confronted her, police say the suspect threatened to kill the employee, then the suspect fled the scene in a gold Kia four-door sedan.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this incident, please call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also submit information by texting “CHESTIP” to 274637 (CRIMES), or submitting information online.