Flooristas Productions has collaborated with Urbandiggs to bring “757 FLA x VA – The Hidden Gems”, a breakdance competition and hip hop charity event in Virginia Beach this weekend!

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Diabetes Association.

WHEN: JUNE 17th, 2017

WHERE: SHAKA’S LIVE

TIME: 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on the event.