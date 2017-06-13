2 injured after vehicle crashes into parked car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash that involved two vehicles in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot says the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. at Battlefield Boulevard and Gainsborough Square.

One of the vehicles involved hit another vehicle, then went into a Rite Aid parking lot and hit a parked car.

Elliot says two people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown whether or not charges have been filed.