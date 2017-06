CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A water leak on Battlefield Boulevard is expected to close the road for several hours.

Chesapeake officials posted a picture to Twitter Monday of the leak, noting that repairs could take three to six hours.

North Battlefield Boulevard will be closed on the southbound side near Edna Street as a result.

Motorists will be guided around the work or can use the Route 168 Bypass as an alternate.

