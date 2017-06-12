Two-vehicle crash in Suffolk shuts down eastbound access to landfill

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 58 in Suffolk blocked eastbound access to the SPSA Regional Landfill Monday morning.

Suffolk officials say an investigation found a Chevrolet pickup abruptly changed lanes, causing a passenger vehicle to flip and go over a guard rail and into the trees.

A man who was driving the car sustained minor juries and taken to Sentara Obici Hospital for treatment, according to officials. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Eastbound access to the landfill is still shutdown as police remain on scene.

Officials say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.