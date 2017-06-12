Road collapse prompts closure on South Plaza Trail in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency repairs are underway on South Plaza Trail in Virginia Beach due to a road collapse.

Virginia Beach dispatchers told WAVY.com overnight that there was a water main break on South Plaza, between Windsor Oaks Boulevard and Windsor Gates Road, around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Crews said they were able to turn water back on for everyone around the road.

City officials say South Plaza Trail is closed between Windsor Oaks Boulevard and Windsor Gates Road.

Crews are expected to have the road fixed by 8 p.m. Monday. Detours are in place for motorists to navigate around the work.

