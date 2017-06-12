Soldier from North Carolina 1 of 3 killed in attack in Afghanistan Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A soldier from Youngsville was one of three killed in an attack by an Afghan soldier in eastern Afghanistan on June 10, according to the Department of Defense and the Associated Press.

Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, according to a Department of Defense release.

The Associated Press reported over the weekend that three U.S. soldiers were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them. Another soldier was wounded and the attacker was killed.

A spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, Attahullah Khogyani, says the attack took place in the Peka Valley in the Nangarhar Province.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army “just to attack foreign forces.”

The DOD identified the other two soldiers as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland and Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California. Both men were assigned to the same headquarters as Baldridge.