So You Think You Can Dance : Mary Murphy Talks Season 14 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance returns to FOX tonight (June, 12) and it has all the right moves! Mary Murphy makes her triumphant return to the show and tells us what to expect this season. See who will receive a ticket to the finals and who make it on her coveted ‘hot tamale train.’ Watch SYTYCD tonight at 8 PM on FOX43

About tonight’s premiere episode:

On the 14th season of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18-30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Beginning tonight, at the first of the audition rounds, the most talented dancers will compete in front of the judges for a coveted spot at “The Academy” callback rounds in Los Angeles. At the end of “The Academy” callback rounds, each of this season’s 10 All-Stars will choose one dancer to move on to the SYTYCD stage and become part of this season’s Top 10. The Top 10 dancers will be paired up with All-Stars who will guide them throughout the competition as they vie for America’s votes and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. See which dancers have what it takes on the all-new “Los Angeles Auditions #1”