WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The search continues for William & Mary’s next president.

The university says its search committee will hold its next meeting this Tuesday in Williamsburg.

President Taylor Reveley will retire next year after nearly a decade leading the school.

The committee has 19 members. They include school leaders, board members, faculty and a student leader.

The school is also soliciting input from the university’s faculty, staff and students as well as the Williamsburg community.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the Board Room on the third floor of Blow Memorial Hall. The meeting is open to the public, but there will be no opportunity for public comment.