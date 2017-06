NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a possible hazardous material situation in Newport News on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a wooded area along the 300 block of Chatham Drive.

Police say officers found what appears to be the remnants of a meth-making operation. Police don’t believe meth was made at the location, only that the items were dumped there.

Authorities say there is no danger to anyone in the area.

Police are still investigating. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.