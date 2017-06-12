Permits reinstated for Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Permits have been reinstated for staff members of the Virginia Beach SPCA.

The SPCA said in a statement that suspensions were rescinded and permits reinstates following a following with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Staff at the SPCA had their permits suspended after the DGIF says employees did not properly report an injured bald eagle.

The SPCA said it was fully staffed to resume its rehab program Friday, June 9. They continued in their statement:

We are so pleased the issue has been resolved, and we are able to resume our rehabilitation program. Lives of wildlife in our community depend on it.”

