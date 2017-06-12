Officials: Over 250,000 attended 41st annual Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials estimate more than 250,000 people attended the 41st annual Harborfest over the weekend.

Festevents Marketing Director Jason Nichols says Harborfest broke a record with 250,000 attendees in 2016. They were hoping to at least meet that number this year.

Hampton Roads Transit said that between the Elizabeth River Ferry, the Tide light rail and a special Saturday evening local shuttle bus, there were nearly 50,000 trips on transit over the course of the three-day festival.

Figures released Monday by HRT show 25,300 boardings for the Elizabeth River Ferry, 22,604 on The Tide light rail and 378 for the special local bus service that shuttled customers between MacArthur Square and Newtown Road on Saturday.

When combined with bus service throughout HRT’s service area to include the VB Wave, transit boardings totaled 136,121 for the weekend.

“What a fabulous weekend,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT. “Great weather. Good food. Loads of family fun and a tremendous turnout on the transit system. Providing transit service to big regional events like Harborfest is a key component in our drive to increase ridership on our system. This proves once again the importance of transit to our region.”