Officer, suspect shot in Hampton Towne Centre parking lot

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 10 is live at the scene where an officer and a suspect were shot in the parking lot of Hampton Towne Centre.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An officer and a suspect were shot Monday in the parking lot of Hampton Towne Centre.

The officer is reportedly in good condition, according to police. The suspect is in serious condition. Police had at first said all officers were OK, then later confirmed an officer had been shot.

The officer-involved shooting happened as police were responding to a reported business robbery, authorities say.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information.