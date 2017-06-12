NASA plans sixth attempt at Wallops rocket launch

WALLOPS, Va. (WAVY/AP) – NASA is hoping the sixth time’s a charm when it attempts the launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket Monday night.

The launch at Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore was postponed Sunday night because of boats in the launch range hazard area. Previous attempts were scrubbed for various reasons including high winds and “poor science conditions.”

If all goes as planned, Monday’s launch will occur between 9:04 p.m. and 9:19 p.m.



During the test NASA will fly a sounding rocket and then 10 canisters will be deployed in the air, roughly 6-12 miles (10-19 kilometers) from the rocket.

The canisters will deploy blue-green and red vapor forming artificial clouds, which will allow scientists on the ground to track particle motions.

NASA says the vapor tracers may be visible from New York to North Carolina. There will be ground cameras at Wallops and in Duck, North Carolina to view the vapor tracers.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will open at 8 p.m. on launch day for viewing the flight.

