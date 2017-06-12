More power disconnections occurred in Elizabeth City, city manager reports

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has learned multiple citizens had their power disconnected within the last six weeks in Elizabeth City, according to the city manager.

City leaders have stated “bank drafts, penalties, and cut-offs are suspended until July.”

WAVY News reported about a customer who lost power earlier this month. Sarah Ownley said she came home on Friday, June 2 to a dark home. City Manager Rich Olson told 10 On Your Side that 23 disconnections occurred that day, of which 22 were requested.

But Ownley is reportedly among four citizens who did not request to lose power and were disconnected within the last six weeks.

In an email obtained by 10 On Your Side, Olson writes on June 6 that the three others were “disconnected for the same reason.”

Olson could not comment on that reason on the record, claiming he is legally prohibited from discussing an individual customer’s bill.

Ownley told 10 On Your Side that the city claims a bill she paid online in February was returned. She said she doesn’t understand how that happened. She said she received disconnection notices but was under the understanding that a shut off couldn’t happen in June.

City council is meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.